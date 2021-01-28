FIA arrests Rawalpindi man for blackmailing girl with obscene videos

RAWALPINDI: Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a man accused of harassing women by uploading immoral videos on social media, ARY News reported.

According to the cybercrime wing, they have arrested an accused named Sheraz Ayaz during a raid in Rawalpindi over blackmailing a girl using her obscene videos and photos.

The accused had already received Rs50,000 from the girl and was demanding more money, the cybercrime cell told the media.

He was issuing her threats of making her more videos and photos viral if she did not send him more money. The FIA has initiated an inquiry into the matter after registering a case against the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that FIA has frequently carried out actions against those involved in harassing and blackmailing women.

In one such incident on Jan. 14, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused over charges of blackmailing a woman in Gujranwala.

the FIA in an action in Gujranwala’s area of Rahowali arrested a man who was blackmailing a woman using obscene photos. The officials have also recovered obscene photos from the cellphone of the arrested accused.

