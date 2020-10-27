FIR registered in Peshawar’s seminary blast case

PESHAWAR: The First Information Report (FIR) of the blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony has been filed at a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The FIR registered with SHO Agha Mir Jani Shah police station complainant, CTD officials said.

The FIR has been filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials.

At least seven people were killed and more than 90 others injured – most of them children – in a powerful blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday morning.

Read More: 36 suspects nominated by CTD in Peshawar’s seminary blast: IG KP

Those killed and injured include madrassah students aged between nine and 15 years. Health officials feared the death toll could rise as many of the injured are in critical condition.

Witnesses say a man brought a bag inside the seminary, after which the explosion occurred. The spot of the explosion has been cordoned off with investigators collecting evidence.

Talking to media after the blast, Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) nominated 36 suspects in the bomb blast incident at a seminary in Peshawar.

Read: At least seven killed, over 90 injured in blast at Peshawar madrassah

IG KP Sanaullah Abbasi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the powerful bomb explosion and said that he cannot share information due to sensitivity of the scenario, however, the investigation is underway and CTD nominated 36 suspects.

He detailed that a few suspects have been arrested in Dir and Bajaur.

Comments

comments