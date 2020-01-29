ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has slammed the top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), saying ‘Noora League’ fled from the political ground, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, pointing towards Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif by saying that both are absconding from the country. She continued that the absconding leaders were seen in good health in front of cameras, meetings and hotels. On the other hand, the PML-N top leaders were remained severely ill in legal documents submitted in the courts, she added.

’نورالیگ‘ میدان سے بھاگ چکی ہے۔ ’ترچھی ٹوپی، ذائقے دو‘ نومبر سے ملک سے فرار ہیں۔ کیمروں کے سامنے، اجلاسوں، ہوٹلوں میں لندن کی سڑکوں پر وہ بھلے چنگے اور روزانہ نیا ہیٹ پہن کر تقریریں کرتے ہیں لیکن عدالتوں کے سامنے اور کاغذات میں بیمار ہیں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 29, 2020

“These leaders are still receiving salaries from the Parliament but they are unavailable to the nation. The looters cannot save themselves from accountability.”

یہ پارلیمان سے تنخواہ لے رہے ہیں، لیکن قوم کی خدمت کے لئے دستیاب نہیں۔ ایسے بیمار قوم نے پہلے کبھی نہیں دیکھے۔ قوم کو لوٹ کر بھی مظلوم ہونے کی دہائی دینے والے حساب سے نہیں بچ سکتے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 29, 2020

Earlier on January 14, while expressing doubts over the medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Pakistan Muslim League supremo is enjoying picnics and lavish dinners in London.

Talking to journalists, Dr Firdous, raising questions over the ‘critical’ nature of Nawaz Sharif’s health, said that he was taking dinners at hotels and attending political meetings in the UK. She said that a letter has been sent to the family of the former prime minister seeking details about his health within 48 hours.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not disappoint the allied parties. She maintained that all allied parties under the leadership of PM Imran Khan are united on the national agenda of the country’s development and public welfare.

