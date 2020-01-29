Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan censures PML-N top leaders

SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has slammed the top leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), saying ‘Noora League’ fled from the political ground, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, pointing towards Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif by saying that both are absconding from the country. She continued that the absconding leaders were seen in good health in front of cameras, meetings and hotels. On the other hand, the PML-N top leaders were remained severely ill in legal documents submitted in the courts, she added.

“These leaders are still receiving salaries from the Parliament but they are unavailable to the nation. The looters cannot save themselves from accountability.”

Read: Nawaz Sharif looks healthy, sound: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Earlier on January 14, while expressing doubts over the medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Pakistan Muslim League supremo is enjoying picnics and lavish dinners in London.

Talking to journalists, Dr Firdous, raising questions over the ‘critical’ nature of Nawaz Sharif’s health, said that he was taking dinners at hotels and attending political meetings in the UK. She said that a letter has been sent to the family of the former prime minister seeking details about his health within 48 hours.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not disappoint the allied parties. She maintained that all allied parties under the leadership of PM Imran Khan are united on the national agenda of the country’s development and public welfare.

