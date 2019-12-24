‘Four names to be included in ECL after cabinet’s approval’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday the federal cabinet has given the approval to add four more names in the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the federal cabinet session today, announced the cabinet members have unanimously rejected the removal of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s name from ECL.

She detailed that approval was given by the cabinet members for the exclusion of eight names from the no-fly-list and deferred reviewal of eight other names. Awan said the federal government will work within the legal and constitutional boundaries.

She further said that the government had removed the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in view of the recommendations made by the court.

“The matter related to the extension of the army chief [Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa] was not discussed in the cabinet session. Attorney General is currently present in a foreign country and the process of legal consultation is underway.”

“A 21-point agenda was discussed in the federal cabinet session under the chair of PM Imran Khan where the government has given special instructions for providing relief to the needy people. The decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on December 12 have been approved. The cabinet gave approval for the appointment of Farrukh Iqbal as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Women Bank, as well as 11 members of Pakistan Sports Board.”

A special package worth Rs670 million got approval by the cabinet members for affected population along Line of Control (LoC) and a food scheme is being introduced for the people residing along with the border areas. Under the scheme, a married woman will be given Rs4,000 after every three months, she said.

The special assistant added that Irfan Bukhari will be appointed on the top post of EXIM Bank of Pakistan, whereas, the matter related to auction of federal shares in house building finance was forwarded to ECC. Talha Ali Khan will be appointed as executive director of Lok Virsa, she said.

Awan said that the government has reconstituted executive committee of Pakistan Sports Board after giving approval to the appointment of 11 members. Besides the appointments on key position, Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman will be given charge of General Manager of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

PM Imran Khan directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to initiate cleanliness drive in the federal capital Islamabad. The cabinet has given the approval to import polio finger marker from India, whereas, the government rejected the summary for hiking medicines’ prices.

She said the recommendations tabled for reformations in tax laws have been approved in the session. She clarified that the government is not mulling to reduce powers of chairmen of municipal corporation.

Awan, while commenting over PML-N leader and Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah’s release, said the concerned minister will bring out facts against him.

She said Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved his bail plea and courts are independent in its judgements.

She added that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials will be able to provide evidence at the time of trial but Sanaullah’s lawyers were seen making arguments to delay the beginning of his trial.

While talking to journalists, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the cabinet decided to reduce prices of 89 medicines mostly life-saving drugs. He added that the decision was taken under Medicine Pricing Policy – 2018 which states annual reduction of essential medicines up to 10 per cent in three years.

Dr Mirza said the reduced prices will be taken into effect immediately, whereas, a new policy will be brought forward within the next two weeks.

