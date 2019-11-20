SAPM Awan takes jabs at Fazlur Rehman, says cleric stands nowhere

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman created a ruckus for nothing and left empty-handed in the end, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Fazlur Rehman came with nothing to Islamabad and has left the city the same way.

Read More: Sadaqat Abbasi says ‘Plan F’ will be final plan of Fazlur Rehman

She added that Maulana’s failed protest was uprooted by the general public who showed a lack of trust and support towards the religious cleric.

SAPM Awan also said that it is apparent as to who walked away and who remained standing.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee announced yesterday that they were putting an end to anti-government sit-ins being staged in various parts of the country, directing Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers to open all blocked roads.

Read More: Ali Zaidi wants Francis Ford Coppola to make a movie on Sharif family

Addressing a press conference, JUI-F leader Akram Durrani, who is the convener of the committee, unveiled ‘Plan C’ under which the opposition will hold joint public rallies at the district level.

Last Wednesday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called off the sit-in in Islamabad after 13 days and announced to block highways and roads across the country under its Plan B to press the government into accepting his demands.

Comments

comments