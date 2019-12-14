Web Analytics
Indian citizenship bill testament to Jinnah, Iqbal’s vision: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday hailed those upholding the mission of the Prime Minister, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that the controversial Indian citizenship bill which has also been dubbed the ‘anti-muslim bill’ is a victory for the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his ideals.

She continued that whatever has been taking place in India is a testament to the visionary leadership of Jinnah and Iqbal that dreamt of a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is upholding the same golden principles of the great Muhammad Ali Jinnah and is struggling to make Pakistan what it was meant to be,” said Awan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan also said that Imran Khan was standing firm against the looters and the corrupt of the country and those against him are part of the problem rather than the solution.

