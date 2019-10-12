ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that the motive of the opposition’s march is the freedom of theives but not for supporting Kashmiris, ARY News reported.

In her latest tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the cat is out of the bag after the Nawaz Sharif’s statement which showed support for the upcoming protest announced by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

محمد نواز شریف کی گفتگو کے بعد فضل الرحمان کے مارچ کی بلی تھیلے سے باہر آگئی ہے۔ثابت ہوگیا کہ ان کا مارچ کشمیریوں کی آزادی کیلئے نہیں چوروں کی آزادی کیلئےہے۔ وہ مظلوموں اور بے کسوں کے لئے نہیں بلکہ کرپشن کنگز کے سیاسی و معاشی روزگار کو تحفظ دینے کے لیے باہر نکلے رہ ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 12, 2019

“It is proven now that their march is not for the freedom of Kashmiris but to free the thieves. They are not taking to streets for the rights of the oppressed and helpless people [of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] but to secure the political and economic employment of the corruption kings.”

نواز شریف اور شہباز شریف سمیع اللہ اور کلیم اللہ کا کھیل کھیل رہے ہیں۔کبھی بال شہباز شریف کے پاس ہوتی ہے تو کبھی نواز شریف کے پاس۔تاہم دونوں گول کرنے میں ناکام ہیں کیونکہ دونوں کے گول پوسٹ الگ الگ ہیں۔آج ماڈل ٹاؤن میں ہونے والا اجلاس بھی اسی کھیل کا حصہ ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 12, 2019

She slammed that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are playing the game of ‘Samiullah’ and ‘Kaleemullah’, however, they failed to achieve any goals as their targets are different.

The special assistant said that the opposition’s session in Model Town is also part of its political game. She warned JUI-F leader to avoid locking down the federal capital Islamabad for his political benefits. She criticised the opposition wants to persuade its internal and external idols by selecting the occasion of ‘Black Day’ against India for running its politics.

جانتے ہیں کہ فضل الرحمان سیاسی حلوے کے شیدائی ہیں جس کے حصول کیلئے اسلام آباد کو لاک ڈاؤن نہ کریں ۔ اندرونی اور بیرونی آقاؤں کی خوشنودی کیلئے بھارت کے خلاف یوم سیاہ کے دن کو سیاست کے لئے چنا گیا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the option of talks on ‘Azadi March’ is open, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The prime minister was commenting on the march announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a session of the spokespersons of the government.

“There is no need of any committee for holding talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)”, he said. “If someone wants to talk (the government’s) doors not closed,” sources quoted the PM as saying in the meeting.

“We have no objection over dialogue on all key issues including Madrassa reforms,” Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said.

Noorul Haq Qadri Friday sought Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s recommendations to reform country on the pattern of the State of Medina.

Qadri in his statement advised JUI-F chief to avoid creating hurdles in the way of the incumbent government. He said Maulana Sahab is free now a days, that’s why he is trying a political stunt in shape of ‘Azadi March’.

Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on September 27.

