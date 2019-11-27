Firdous Ashiq Awan returns to Pakistan today after attending OIC moot

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will return to Pakistan today after completing her visit regarding participation in golden jubilee celebrations of the establishment of Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

She said this in her tweet on Wednesday. She also expressed her gratitude to Almighty Allah on performing Umrah and paying respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW), where she prayed for the development and stability of the country.

On November 23, Answering questions about the recent incident occurring in Norway where an event was being organised to desecrate the holy book of Islam, Quran.

Awan revealed that she would be representing Pakistan in the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and would ensure that the matter was brought up and debated upon.

Awan said: “The organisers of the blasphemous event tried to desecrate the Quran and its sanctity, we will ensure that OIC raises the matter in such a way that such incidents never occur again and those harboring ill-will towards other people’s faiths are discouraged.”

“I have been given special directions by the Prime Minister of Pakistan with regards to Kashmir and the Norway incident would try to employ whatever I have been told to the best of my abilities in the summit.”

