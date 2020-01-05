ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday urged the United Nations and the international community to honour their promise of granting the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

In a series of tweets to mark Right to Self-determination Day of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, she said 71 years have gone by since the UN Security Council passed a resolution giving the oppressed Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

اکتہرسال سے کشمیریوں کا ناحق لہو بہایاجارہا ہے، ان کی عزتیں پامال کی جارہی ہیں، انہیں اپنا جمہوری، قانونی اور جائز حق مانگنے پر جبرواستبداد کا نشانہ بنایاجارہا ہے۔ ظلم کا یہ باب صرف اس لئے طول پارہا ہے کیونکہ عالمی برادری، اقوام متحدہ اور سلامتی کونسل اپنے فرض کو پورا نہیں کررہے — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 5, 2020

Ms Awan said the persistence, courage, and sacrifice with which the Kashmiris are sticking to their right is a testimony to the fact that they will succeed in and the enemy will fail.

جس ثابت قدمی، ہمت اور قربانی کے جذبے کے ساتھ کشمیری اپنے حق کے لئے ڈٹے ہوئے ہیں، وہ اس بات کی گواہی ہے کہ وہ انشاءاللہ کامیاب ہوکر رہیں گے اور دشمن ناکام ونامراد ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 5, 2020

“On this day, we gave our brave Kashmiris a message that we are with them in their struggle for their right to self-determination,” she said, adding the entire country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing by them.

“We will continue supporting Kashmiris politically, morally and diplomatically,” she assured.

آج کے دن ہم بہادر کشمیریوں کو بھی پیغام دیتے ہیں کہ ان کی حق خودارادیت کی جدوجہد میں ہم ان کے ساتھ ہیں،وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں پورا پاکستان ان کے شانہ بشانہ ہے، ہم کشمیریوں کی سیاسی، اخلاقی اور سفارتی حمایت جاری رکھیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 5, 2020

