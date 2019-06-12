Firdous Ashiq Awan calls PML-N ‘unskilled, incompetent’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) an ‘incompetent and unskilled’ party, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Reacting over the speech of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz she said that lying has become a habit of PML-N.

“Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has declared PML-N as a liar, telling lies has become their habit,” she said while talking exclusively to ARY news.

She further added that: ” An era of slavery has passed away, it’s an era of the nation to rule.”

Commenting over the audio error during the address of PM Imran she said that it was a technical and signal error which occurred due to the bad weather condition.

Earlier in the day, Firdous Awan said that Premier Imran Khan had won the hearts of the masses by expressing his pain for them.

In a series of tweets, Dr Awan lauded prime minister’s last night address to the nation.

She said it is Imran Khan’s achievement that he brought genuine change in the country by smashing the exploitative rule of two families.

Commenting on the budget, presented by the federal government, she said a highly balanced budget was tabled in the assembly to strengthen the economy and open new doors of development.

