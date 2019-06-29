Firdous Shamim Naqvi demands ECP to disqualify Sindh CM

KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial legislator Firdous Shamim Naqvi demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday to declare Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ‘ineligible’ over influencing the upcoming by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency, ARY News reported.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said in his statement that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party is politically influencing Ghotki by-elections.

“CM Sindh [Murad Ali Shah] has met Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki who later announced to fully support PPP besides joining the political party,” said Naqvi.

“Election Commission must take notice of this electoral irregularity,” said the legislator.

The Leader of the Opposition announced to submit a written complaint before the ECP over adopting political tactics to influence Ghotki by-polls by the ruling political party.

It is noteworthy that the ECP had last week issued polling schedule for NA-205-Ghotki-II.

The polling on the seat which fell vacant due to the death of Ali Muhammad Mahar, the former federal minister, will be held on July 18.

“The nomination papers can be obtained and submitted from June 12 to 14”, the ECP said in its schedule.

Earlier on June 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan had issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan over undertaking a visit to Ghotki ahead of by-election on NA-205 scheduled for July 18.

As per the ECP’s code of conduct, it said, the president, the prime minister, chairman and deputy chairman Senate, speaker and deputy speaker of an assembly, members of the Senate or an assembly, federal ministers and advisors to the Prime Minister and other public office holders shall not participate in election campaign in any manner whatsoever.

Later on June 27, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Babar Awan had met the secretary of the ECP to handover reply on behalf of prime minister.

He said the premier has not violated any code of conduct of the electoral body, PM Khan visited Ghotki just to offer his condolence over the sad demise of cabinet member Ali Muhammad Mahar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in rule of law, he continued.

