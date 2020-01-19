Fire tenders struggle to douse raging flames at railway warehouse

GUJRANWALA: A fire broke out at a railway warehouse near Wazirabad in Gujranwala district in wee hours on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to fire officials, at least 10 fire tenders are at the scene, struggling to douse the raging flames.

They said they have called in more fire engines to contain the blaze which is spreading further with winds fanning the flames.

The officials said water shortage has compounded the situation. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Read More: One person killed as fire erupts at Karachi factory

Last Sunday, six members of a family had burned to death in a fire at their house in Gujrat’s Kotla Arab Khan area.

Rescue officials had relayed the fire was triggered by a short circuit. They said the fire was so intense that the family members couldn’t find escape route to evade the raging flames.

Local residents spotted smoke rising from the building and broke open the main door to rescue the household.

Take a look: Fire breaks out in running rickshaw

Comments

comments