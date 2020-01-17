One person killed as fire erupts at Karachi factory

KARACHI: One person burned to death after a fire erupted at a factory in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area on Friday afternoon, ARY News reported.

According to fire officials, the blaze erupted at the industrial unit located near Chamra Chowrangi when it had been closed for Friday prayers.

Three fire engines are at the scene, taking part in the firefighting operation.

The factory’s owner said he spotted the raging flames when he returned after offering Friday prayers.

One person died in the fire incident and his body has been shifted to Jinnah hospital. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

The cause of the blaze also remains unclear and will be determined once it is brought under control.

