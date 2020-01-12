Six of a family perish in house fire in Gujrat

GUJRAT: In a horrific incident, six members of a family burned to death in a fire at their house in Gujrat’s Kotla Arab Khan area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rescue officials relayed initial investigations indicate that the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

They said the fire was so intense that the family members couldn’t find their way out of the house to evade the raging flames.

Local residents spotted smoke rising from the building and broke open the main door to rescue the household.

The deceased were identified as Naseem Bibi, her sons Kashif and Faisal, and three daughters – Tayyab, Zobia, and Madeeha.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem examinations and then will be handed over to the family.

Earlier on Jan 11, at least six members of a family had died and two others suffered injuries when roof of their house collapsed on them in Chaman.

Local people recovered the bodies and the injured from under the rubble of the house and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The deceased include four women and two men.

The incident had reportedly taken place in Kali Luqman area of Chaman, adding that the house was already in a dilapidated condition.

