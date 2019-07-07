Firsdous Ashiq Awan says video has exposed two certified liars

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said broadcast of the video has revealed the reality of the two certified liars.

In a tweet, she said that one character is a murderer and gangster while the other is notorious for committing forgery of caliber font. She said these characters are involved in benami transactions.

آڈیو ویڈیو ٹیپ بنانے اور چلانے والے دونوں کردار سند یافتہ جھوٹے ہیں۔ایک قاتل اور غنڈہ گینگ کا سربراہ جبکہ دوسری کیلبری فونٹ کی معروف جعلساز بے۔یہ وہ کردار ہے جو بےنامی دار ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 7, 2019

Special assistant said that the process of recovering amount from those who plundered the national exchequer will go ahead.

Awan cited Nawaz Sharif is in jail and under what capacity Maryam Nawaz continued to use official bullet car proof.

She said those who used to plunder the national exchequer, it is hard for them to spend from their own pockets.

Earlier today, Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail has denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations.

