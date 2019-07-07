Judge Arshad Malik denies Maryam’s allegations, terms it baseless

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail has denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Yesterday, Maryam claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

In a press release issued here from Islamabad, today, Judge Malik said that video clip is not representative of their conversation. He said the video was not reflective of what he said to Nasir Butt.

“PML-N, Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe during the trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him”, Malik continued.

If I had to succumb to pressure or threats, I wouldn’t acquit him in one case and convict him in the other, he asserted.

Judge Malik said he had heard and decided the case according to merit and the law. They are trying to put a political twist on the issue, he said. He admitted that he knew Butt and his brother and said they were old acquaintances. He said the PML-N was trying to defame him and the court. He demanded of the concerned authorities to take notice of the matter and take stern action against the elements involved in the matter.

