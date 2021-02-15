First polio case of 2021 confirmed in Qilla Abdullah

CHAMAN: With Pakistan struggling to eradicate the crippling disease, the first polio case of the year 2021 was confirmed in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah district on Monday.

Health officials confirmed a 28-year-old boy was found to be afflicted with the crippling disease in Qilla Abdullah UC-1.

It is pertinent mention here that the first anti-polio drive of 2021 achieved 98 per cent of the set target across Pakistan. According to a report compiled by the Anti-Polio Task Force, the drive received an overwhelming response and with the cooperation of the parents 98 per cent target of the drive was achieved.

Over 40 million children under the age of 5 years were administered anti-polio drops by the vaccinators.

99 per cent of the target of vaccinating the children against the crippling disease was achieved in Punjab and Sindh provinces, while 96pc and 95pc targets were achieved in Balochistan and KP respectively.

