First Sindh police official recovers from coronavirus   

KARACHI: First official of the Sindh police on Saturday recovered from novel coronavirus after contracting it late in the month of March, ARY NEWS reported.

The official identified as Yaseen Gujjar was admitted to Indus Hospital after he developed coronavirus symptoms and later tested positive for the infection.

The official who was deputed at the South investigation branch tested negative for the virus and would be discharged from the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 20, two constables of the Karachi traffic police were put into quarantine after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the port city.

According to the traffic police, more than 5,000 constables are performing duties across the metropolis in various shifts. They come into direct contact with citizens while discharging their duties on roads.

The two affected personnel contracted the infection in the line of duty.

The Sindh government has provided police force in Karachi with personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to assist local authorities in shifting suspected coronavirus patients to quarantine centres on April 02.

According to details, the cops who were part of the coronavirus force are provided with the protective suits. Acting on the information, the police personnel would visit the suspected virus patient and shift him/her to an isolation facility.

The cops were earlier performing their duties and shifting the patients without personal protective gear

