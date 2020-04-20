Two Karachi traffic police personnel contract coronavirus

KARACHI: Two constables of the Karachi traffic police have been put into quarantine after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the port city, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the traffic police, more than 5,000 constables are performing duties across the metropolis in various shifts. They come into direct contact with citizens while discharging their duties on roads.

The two affected personnel contracted the infection in the line of duty.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed that 227 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the province during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 2767.

In a video statement, he said 152 cases have been reported in Karachi, 35 new cases in Khairpur, 6 cases in Shaheed Benazirabad, 7 cases were reported from Hyderabad and 8 new infections confirmed in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Murad said that five more deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial total to 61. The death toll in Karachi stands at 55.

He added that 635 people have recovered from the disease so far and a total of 1600 tests were conducted today.

