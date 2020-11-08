Five Islamabad neighbourhoods put under smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Five neighbourhoods of Islamabad were put under a smart lockdown on Sunday after they reported a surge in cases of the coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted these areas will be sealed in the next 24 hours for “emerging as covid hotspots.” The areas that will be locked down include G-6/2, G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3, and I-8/4.

Also Read: 25 more die of coronavirus, 1,436 fresh cases surface across Pakistan

“Schools, Mosques, Shopping centers, parks etc will be closed,” he said. However, essential services and supplies like pharmacy, ration, drinking water and medical emergency, are exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Following sectors will be sealed in the next 24 hours for emerging as covid hot spots.

G-6/2

G-9/1

G-10/4

I-8/3

I-8/4

Residents are requested to plz cooperate. Schools, Mosques, Shopping centers, parks etc will be closed. AC of the area will ensure arrangements — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) November 8, 2020

The local police will cordon off these areas to ensure public safety at large and to limit the spread of the virus.

Also Read: Covid cases continue to rise in Punjab as 369 fresh infections surface

“In exercise of powers under Epidemic Disease Control Act, 1858 and in pursuance of recommendations of Government of Pakistan, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, District Health Office…. and after analysis of epidemiological trend of the disease pattern by the D.C COVID Nerve Center and in order to prevent community spread of the virus, the subsectors 1-8/3, 1-8/4, G-9/1, G-10/4 and G-6/2 Islamabad are hereby sealed (locked down) w.e.f [with effect from] 10.00A.M, 09.11.2020 in larger public interest and until further orders,” a notification issued to this effect read.

Comments

comments