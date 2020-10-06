Five killed in armed clash between two groups in Bolan district

SIBI: At least five people were killed and two others suffered injuries when two rival groups opened fire at each other in Bolan district of Balochistan province on Tuesday.

According to Dadh tehsildar, the deceased and the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

There was no immediate word on the identification of those killed and injured in the armed clash. On getting information, heavy contingents of security forces reached the scene and cordoned off the area to control the situation.

Ambulances shifted the injured and the deceased to Civil Hospital.

Earlier this year, at least eight tribesmen were killed and several injured when a deadly clash broke out between the two heavily armed tribes in Balochistan’s Chagai district.

Levies official had confirmed that the land dispute in Baracha, an area close to Pak-Afghan border in Chagai district, resulted in the bloody clash, leaving eight people dead.

