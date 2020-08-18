Five killed as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: At least five persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Akbarpura village of Nowshera district here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the bus was on way from Lahore to Peshawar when it skidded off the road near Akbarpura, and fell into a ravine.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

Rescue 1122 and local people reached the spot to retrieve the victims from the gorge. The injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital by rescue officials for medical aid.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

