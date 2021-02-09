Five men arrested outside Lahore court for carrying weapons

LAHORE: Five men were arrested outside the session court’s gate reserved for judges for carrying arms and ammunition on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

According to the court’s security in-charge, the armed men tried to enter the court through the judges’ gate. Three rifles, two pistols, six magazines and 45 bullets were seized from their possession.

Also Read: Arms, ammunition seized outside Lahore court, seven held

He said the men were shifted to the Islampura police station for further legal action, adding they had brought weapons with them to attend a case hearing.

Last month, a large cache of arms and ammunition was seized outside the main gate of the sessions court.

Also Read: Man shoots dead mother’s ‘murderers’ outside Lahore court

Seven people were found carrying the arms and ammunition and subsequently, taken into custody. Kalashnikovs, five pistols, over 1,200 bullets, and 15 handgun magazines were seized from their possession.

Comments

comments