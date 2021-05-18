ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Turkey on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the fast-deteriorating situation in Palestine.

FM Qureshi has reached Turkey on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a statement, the foreign minister, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey will leave for New York to attend United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

FM Qureshi will address an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, Foreign Minister Qureshi will hold important meetings with different key figures and talk to international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Monday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had strongly condemned the Israeli aggression.

People in western counties were also staging rallies in solidarity with the Palestinians, he had said and hoped that the European Union will also raise its voice against Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

Speaking on the floor of the NA, he had announced to observe the coming Friday as a day of solidarity with the people of Palestine and to condemn Israeli aggression against them.

