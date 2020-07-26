Web Analytics
Current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan: Asim Bajwa

asim bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that government is currently focused on building roads in South Balochistan for better connectivity and socio economic development.

In a tweet today (Sunday), he said Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela are in focus to transform this region.

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

Read more: Detractors giving false impression of CPEC being slowed: Asim Bajwa

An agreement signing ceremony had held between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila. Asif Saleem Bajwa had elaborated the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

