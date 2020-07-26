Current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that government is currently focused on building roads in South Balochistan for better connectivity and socio economic development.

In a tweet today (Sunday), he said Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela are in focus to transform this region.

In South Balochistan,current focus is on building roads for better connectivity and socio economic development. Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar &Awaran-Bela (shown dotted in purple) in focus to transform this region. #CPEC #pakistanmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/zpUj6akTjw — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 26, 2020

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

An agreement signing ceremony had held between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila. Asif Saleem Bajwa had elaborated the phase-II of the mage project has been started, which will provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

