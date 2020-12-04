Fog envelops Lahore-Sialkot motorway, seven hurt in pile-up

LAHORE: At least seven people were injured after several vehicles crashed into each other on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway due to heavy fog on Friday morning, rescue officials said.

Those injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for medical attention, they said. The pile-up occurred due to the authorities’ failure to close the road for traffic owing to the dense fog.

According to a spokesperson for the Motorways Police, the Lahore-Sheikhupura motorway has been closed for traffic owing to the fog.

Heavy fog was also reported on the National Highway in Rahim Yar Khan, Iqbalabad and Taranda Muhammad Pannah. Visibility has reduced to 50 to 100 metres in these areas.

The spokesperson said the roads will be reopened once the fog reduces and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel.

