Foreign funding: PM Imran moves SC for early hearing of appeal

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan approached on Monday the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of an appeal in the foreign funding case.

The chairman through his lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan moved the application, stating his appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict declaring Akbar S Babar a part of the ruling party is pending disposal before the top court.

Babar has taken the party to the commission, accusing it of receiving funds from foreign sources.

The matter pertains to the PTI’s membership and it’s pendency is damaging to the party, the PTI chairman said, pleading with the apex court to fix his appeal on March 18.

The Election Commission had constituted a scrutiny committee to look into the foreign funding accusations and declared Akbar S Babar a part of the PTI. The party subsequently went to the IHC against the ECP decision but its petition was dismissed.

Later, it filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the ECP and IHC decisions.

