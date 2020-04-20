ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday addressing a parliamentary committee session hailed the work being done by each individual in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister stressed that it is necessary to focus energies on healthcare and economy in these torrid times.

“Pakistan’s economy can’t sustain a prolonged lock down, we must create a balance between the economy and well being of our people,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“Prolonged lock down can be detrimental for the poor strata of the society, I thank God that coronavirus has not wreaked havoc in the country like it has in many others, comparatively Pakistan’s coronavirus numbers are hopeful.”

FM Qureshi also asked authorities to actively address problems being faced by healthcare professionals and urged that they be provided with all the necessary medical and safety equipment to take care of those affected by the dangerous pathogen.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the holy month of Ramzan is a crucial time for the country and strict vigilance is required to avoid disaster.

FM Qureshi said that the government is doing its best with the limited resources at its disposal but the main onus lies on the masses and the precautions they take against the virus.

