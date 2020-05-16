Foreign Office rejects Indian army chief remarks against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Saturday rejected remarks from Indian Army Chief leveling allegations against Pakistan, portraying Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a statement issued today from the foreign office while responding to media queries, the Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said they reject Indian Army Chief’s recent comments levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats.

“These are part of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world’s attention from Indian state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K),” she said.

The foreign office said that the indigenous Kashmiri resistance being faced by India is the direct consequence of its unabated oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris.

“India’s mischievous attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism would not succeed.”

She further said that India’s attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia.

“It is important for the world community to take cognizance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan on Wednesday condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and said that New Delhi will never succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ resolve to realize their inalienable right to self-determination.



In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that at a time when the world is grappling with Covid-19 pandemic, India is busy further brutalising the Kashmiri people in the held valley.

The cold-blooded murder of Peer Mehrajuddin by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Budgam today is the latest in the mindless killing spree being carried out by the Indian occupation forces.

The spokesperson said that the police resorted to indiscriminate use of force, including shotgun pellets and tear gas, when hundreds of unarmed men and women took to the streets to peacefully protest the wanton killing.These Indian brutalities cannot be condemned enough.

“No matter how brutal its tactics, India will not be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people.”

