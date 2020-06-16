ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) on Monday rejected remarks from Indian Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) in a hit-and-run case involving two officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The foreign office spokesman Aisha Farooqui while rejecting irresponsible remarks from the Indian ministry said that the vehicle driven by the high commission officials seriously wounded a citizen in Islamabad.

They tried to escape from the incident site and were handed over to police after being captured by people gathered on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

She further said that the police also recovered fake currency from their possession during the interrogation process.

The arrested officials were handed over to senior Indian diplomats after having diplomatic immunity, the spokesperson said. She said that both cases dealing with hit and run and possession of fake currency are considered serious offences.

“Both officials were not only involved in these illegal acts but their activities were also against the diplomatic norms,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Monday, police apprehended two Indian High Commission officials in a hit-and-run case in Islamabad.

Read More: Woman died, five injured after US Embassy’s car hit another vehicle

According to details, a speedy Indian high commission vehicle hit passers-by at an Islamabad road, severely injuring at least three pedestrians.

“It was a black BMW of the Indian High Commission having a registration number QL-105,” they said.

The officials tried to flee from the scene but were later intercepted and shifted to Secretariat police station in the federal capital for further investigations.

Comments

comments