Forensic commission probing wheat, sugar report asks for more evaluation time

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Saturday announced that the forensic report due today for public release has been postponed, ARY News reported.

Shahzad Akbar said that the commission tasked with the forensic examination of the wheat, sugar inquiry report has sought more time for its evaluation.

Read More: FIA seeks two weeks to submit forensic report on wheat, sugar scam

“A total of 3 more weeks have been asked for by the investigative commission,” said Shahzad Akbar.

The request made by the investigators will now be tendered in the next federal cabinet session and a decision will then be made on the matter.

Earlier on April 22, Sources privy to the government quarters revealed that the national accountability bureau (NAB) has agreed on formation of a joint investigation team to determine culprits of wheat, sugar crisis, ARY News reported.

NAB Rawalpindi has been tasked with the primary investigations into the national wheat and sugar crisis scandal.

Read More: Chairman NAB green lights investigation into wheat, sugar scandal

Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi will lead the joint investigative team consisting of individuals from other Law Enforcing Agencies of the country.

Sources further entailed that the investigation team will be empowered to summon whoever they deem related to the crime for questioning.

Comments

comments