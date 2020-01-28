Forewarned Maulana, standing firmly behind CM Buzdar: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that she had forewarned Maulana Fazlur Rehman of him being used as a ‘tool’, ARY News reported.

SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the cleric was used as a tissue paper and thrown away, elder and younger brother are busy playing a game of fooling the gullible Maulana.

Awan further stated that whosoever comes in the way of governments relief efforts for the people of Pakistan will be dealt with swiftly.

She also stated that the recent frictions between party members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were resolved and the ministers of KP are now standing behind their captain.

She also added that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf lead government was firmly on the back of Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar.

Earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said the recent tweets of the Afghanistan president were tantamount to interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and he should not violate the international law.

She said Pakistan is promoting peace and stability in the region and the country has also always exhibited desires to carry out joint efforts for peace establishment along with its neighbour Afghanistan.

Awan added the Pakistani nation and its brave armed forces rendered sacrifices for peace establishment and miscreants could not be allowed for anti-peace activities across the country. She said the law will find its way against miscreants.

