Four alleged terrorists arrested during Karachi raid

KARACHI: Four alleged terrorists associated with a Sindh nationalist party have been arrested during a raid conducted by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SSP SIU Captain Retired Haider Raza told media that a raid was conducted in Karachi’s Bilal Colony where four terrorists of a Sindh nationalist party were arrested.

He revealed that 20 terrorists are included in the groups of the arrested men. Several cases have been registered against the arrested men including Gulzar, Habibullah, Fayyaz and Ghulam Muhammad.

Read: CTD announces arrest of SRA chief’s close aide during joint raid in Karachi

Haider Raza added that further investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 2, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) during a joint raid conducted with a federal sensitive agency in Karachi.

The ‘trained’ SRA terrorist Sajjad aka Bablo s/o Ghulam Abbas had been arrested by CTD and a sensitive agency from Met roundabout of Karachi’s University Road beside the recovery of hand grenade from his possession.

Read: CTD claims to arrest MQM-London terrorist from Karachi

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrested member of an outlawed organisation SRA made revelations during the interrogation.

Sajjad was wanted in multiple cases of facilitating attacks on Rangers, as well as planning to target Chinese engineers’ van and August 14 Independence rallies and stalls last year.

Comments

comments