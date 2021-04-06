Four children killed, 12 hurt as gas explosion rocks building

LAHORE: At least four children were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a building collapses due to a gas leakage explosion in Pangali Village located adjacent to Barki Road, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that a residential building was completely destroyed after an explosion occurred due to gas in a house in Pangali Village, leaving at least four children killed and 12 others wounded.

The residents told the rescue workers that it was an apparent gas leakage and the explosion occurred after igniting a fire inside the house.

Read: Gas leakage incident injures two at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Raiwind

The wounded persons were shifted to Services and Mayo hospitals for medical treatment after being pulled out from the debris of the building.

Police teams have also rushed the scene and started investigating the incident.

Earlier in December last year, a 10-year-old boy had lost his life and six others got injuries as fire erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

The cause of the incident is said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse in a portion of the building. The explosion had occurred when the owner of the house ignited a cigarette amidst gas leakage.

