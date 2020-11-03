Four Karachi restaurants sealed for violating Covid SOPs

KARACHI: Four restaurants were sealed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad neighbourhood for violating the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The assistant commissioner of the District Central conducted raids at these eateries that were found open way past 10pm in violation of timing restrictions. The restaurants were sealed for three days.

He said the administration has made it mandatory for all eateries to shut by 10pm.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar recently emphasised the need for taking immediate measures to curb rising cases of the coronavirus.

He tweeted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday discussed additional measures to control “the rising spread of Covid-19”. He said the NCOC in a meeting on Tuesday will put forth recommendations in this regard.

“Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity,” he said.

