At least four killed, 30 injured as bus turns turtle in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: At least four people have been killed and 30 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over-speeding in Nawabshah’s Qazi Ahmed early Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to Motorway Police, the ill-fated bus was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi when it overturned in Qazi Ahmed. Officials say the accident was caused by speeding.

Upon being informed, the Motorway Police, Edhi rescue teams reached the scene and pulled the dead and the injured out of the overturned bus, shifting them to Qazi Ahmed Regional Health Center.

Nine people were in critical condition and transferred to District Hospital Nawabshah. The deceased has been identified as Hashmat Khan, Naseeb Khan, Yasir Khan and Miran Khan.

Earlier on February 15, at least 13 passengers including women and children were killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jhal Magsi district.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar.

The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons. According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.

