Four men ‘gang-rape’ bride, loot 5 tola gold, cash in Shujaabad

MULTAN: Four armed men allegedly ganged-raped a bride and made off with five tolas of gold and about Rs125,000 in cash in Multan’s Shujaabad tehsil, police said on Wednesday.

The suspected robbers stormed the house of a newly married couple in the Mochipura neighbourhood and held the household hostage at gunpoint for two hours , the police relayed.

Also Read: Woman stabs bridegroom during marriage ceremony, commits suicide later

They beat up the groom and allegedly subjected the bride to sexual abuse, a police official said, adding three of them were clad in police uniforms. They made off with five tolas of jewellery and Rs125,000 in cash.

On getting information, a contingent of Shujaabad police personnel reached the spot of the crime and began collecting evidence.

Also Read: Newly-wed bride commits suicide in DG Khan

The police said the couple had been taken to a hospital where the woman will undergo a medical examination to ascertain whether she was sexually abused by the armed men.

Comments

comments