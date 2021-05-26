Four men ‘gang-rape’ bride, loot 5 tola gold, cash in Shujaabad
MULTAN: Four armed men allegedly ganged-raped a bride and made off with five tolas of gold and about Rs125,000 in cash in Multan’s Shujaabad tehsil, police said on Wednesday.
The suspected robbers stormed the house of a newly married couple in the Mochipura neighbourhood and held the household hostage at gunpoint for two hours , the police relayed.
Also Read: Woman stabs bridegroom during marriage ceremony, commits suicide later
They beat up the groom and allegedly subjected the bride to sexual abuse, a police official said, adding three of them were clad in police uniforms. They made off with five tolas of jewellery and Rs125,000 in cash.
On getting information, a contingent of Shujaabad police personnel reached the spot of the crime and began collecting evidence.
Also Read: Newly-wed bride commits suicide in DG Khan
The police said the couple had been taken to a hospital where the woman will undergo a medical examination to ascertain whether she was sexually abused by the armed men.