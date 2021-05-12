Nine arrested for selling fresh currency notes in Karachi’s Kharadar

KARACHI: Police have arrested nine people for selling fresh currency notes ahead of Eid ul Fitr in Karachi’s Kharadar neighbourhood in a crackdown against the illegal currency market, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a report aired on ARY NEWS, fresh notes were sold in Kharadar area of the city with sellers seeking extra money to provide the notes, usually used as Eidi on the festive occasion.

This year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced not to issue new currency notes ahead of Eid ul Fitr over concerns that it could lead to a virus spread due to transmission through notes and congregation at banks for getting the money.

The State Bank had also not issued fresh currency notes last year when the country was reeling under the first wave of Covid-19 infections.

Read More: SBP directs banks to provide disinfected cash to people

The police while acting on the ARY NEWS report, carried out a raid in the neighbourhood and arrested nine people selling the fresh notes.

SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that those arrested were found illegally selling currency notes. “Action will be taken against some of the cops seen in the video,” he said.

Comments

comments