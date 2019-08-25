Mayor inaugurates fumigation drive in Karachi

KARACHI: A fumigation campaign has been launched in Karachi on the directives of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, at least 40 vehicles have been deployed to carry out fumigation at every district of the city.

According to the fumigation schedule, insecticide spray was done in all zones of District Malir on August 24; in District East on August 25; while fumigation drive will be conducted in districts Central, West, Malir and District Council on August 26, 27, 28 and 29 respectively.

Mayor Karachi has directed that spray should be done twice at the breading places of flies and mosquitoes and where there is stagnant water.

Earlier on August 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities concerned for the immediate construction of garbage transfer stations in Karachi.

This he stated during his meeting with the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, who called on him to apprise about the progress made so far in the ‘Clean Karachi’ drive in Islamabad.

“Karachi is the economic hub of the country”, PM said and added that garbage should be dumped in a proper manner in order to restore city’s historical beauty.

PM Khan regretted that garbage has turned lives of Karachiities miserable. He also directed elected members of the assembly from Karachi to join hands in ‘Clean Karachi’ drive.

