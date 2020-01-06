Gang looting people by impersonating police officials busted

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers allegedly involved in looting people by impersonating police officials in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to the Lohi Bher police, the gang comprising five members was busted in a raid and looted cash, fake police uniforms, shoes, handcuffs, arms, and ammunition were seized from their possession.

A car that they were using to commit robberies was also seized.

The arrested suspects were identified as Qamar Mamtaz, Ikramullah, Naimatullah, Imran Sohail, and Muhammad Gul Faraz.

The police said the arrested robbers would deprive people of their cash and valuables by impersonating police officials.

During initial interrogation, they also confessed to having been involved in multiple robberies, the officials said.

The raid which led to their arrest was conducted on the directives of SSP Rural Zone Malik Naeem Iqbal.

A team led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sahala and station house office (SHO) Lohi Bher police station carried out the raid, said a spokesperson for the police.

