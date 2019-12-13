Fake policeman caught, robbed people after labeling them terrorists
کراچی میں جعلی پولیس اہلکار بن کر لوٹ مار کرنے والا گرفتار
کراچی میں جعلی پولیس اہلکار بن کر لوٹ مار کرنے والا گرفتار --- ریٹائرڈ پولیس افسر کا داعش کا ساتھی ہونے کا الزام لگا کر لوٹتا تھا --- یہ گینگ ایئرپورٹ سے باہر نکلنے والے لوگوں کو لوٹ تا تھا#ARYNewsPosted by ARY News on Friday, December 13, 2019
KARACHI: An individual who used to masquerade as a on-duty police officer in the metropolis to burgle and extort innocent bystanders has been caught, ARY News reported on Friday.
The individual has been revealed as a son of a former police officer who looted people on the streets after labeling them as terrorists working under global syndicates like ‘Daesh’.
Read More: Influential person’s guard resorts to aerial firing outside Karachi mosque to clear road
The accused targeted people exiting airports, prime targets were mostly those returning from foreign countries.
According to further details, videos of the individual have been doing the rounds on social media and he has now been apprehended along with an accomplice by the local police.
Read More: Man dies in Karachi after being dared to ingest pressurised air
The duo had robbed a civilian in the area of Malir Cantt last month who had managed to take a picture of the perpetrators with his camera phone during the robbery.
A formal FIR was registered by the victim of the robbery which was then acted upon and the robbers were arrested as a result.