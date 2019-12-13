Fake policeman caught, robbed people after labeling them terrorists

KARACHI: An individual who used to masquerade as a on-duty police officer in the metropolis to burgle and extort innocent bystanders has been caught, ARY News reported on Friday.

The individual has been revealed as a son of a former police officer who looted people on the streets after labeling them as terrorists working under global syndicates like ‘Daesh’.

The accused targeted people exiting airports, prime targets were mostly those returning from foreign countries.

According to further details, videos of the individual have been doing the rounds on social media and he has now been apprehended along with an accomplice by the local police.

The duo had robbed a civilian in the area of Malir Cantt last month who had managed to take a picture of the perpetrators with his camera phone during the robbery.

A formal FIR was registered by the victim of the robbery which was then acted upon and the robbers were arrested as a result.

