Fake police officers robbing air travellers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Thursday busted a gang of pseudo policemen and arrested three of its member, who were involved in looting the passengers coming from the city’s airport, ARY News reported.

A team of the central zone police in its action in the area of Ajmeer Nagri, apprehended three of the suspects, wanted in many lawbreaking activities in the metropolis.

Briefing the media about the action, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Rao said, the gang was involved in looting the masses by presenting themselves as policemen.

“Fake police identity cards, weapons, police caps and jackets were recovered from the custody of the arrested outlaws,” the top cop said.

He further said that the arrested pseudo policemen had hired a vehicle for their criminal activities on the monthly rent of Rs. 60,000.

The SSP said, the held outlaws have confessed of their involvement in several criminal activities of looting the people in the city.

In a separate action on January 4, the police had arrested four pseudo policemen, who were involved in looting people visiting city’s sea side.

Read more: Four pseudo policemen arrested in Karachi

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clifton Suhai Aziz, the police party deployed at Seaview check post held four persons who presented themselves as policemen.

“The arrested including two volunteers of Police were involved in taking extortion money from the people visiting the sea side of the metropolis, specially the couples,” the ASP said.

Comments

comments