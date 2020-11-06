GB court orders ministers, parliamentarians to leave within three days

The IG police have been directed to ensure the implementation of the court orders and stop members of the provincial and national assemblies from political gatherings in the region.

On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shehbaz Khan while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had said that notices had been served to 95 people including leaders of the PPP over violation of the code of conduct.

Read more: Gilgit Baltistan elections on Nov 15 as president approves summary

General elections for the GB assembly will be held on November 15.

Raja Shehbaz Khan had said that all preparations have been made in accordance with the election act for the upcoming polls in GB and added that a control room has also been established for the announcement of the results.