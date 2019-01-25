Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


German ambassador shares a meal with the homeless in Islamabad

Martin Kobler, shelter home, homeless people, panahgah, PTI,

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler visited a shelter for homeless people in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

The ambassador shared a meal with people with lower means, savouring ‘potato-egg’ curry, or Aalu Anday, with them.

He also listened to the stories homeless people had to tell him and tweeted about his experience later.

Martin Kobler, shelter, homeless, PTI,

The ambassador said that he admired the work of the staff, but said he was sad to see how so many people lacked the means to afford food.

Mr Kobler questioned how people with income as low as Rs. 400 a day could support a family of 6-8 persons.

Read More: What is German ambassador Kobler up to at Islamabad Post Office?

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Dec 26 last year, had inaugurated the newly established shelter home in Islamabad for the homeless people.

Shelters for homeless and housing for low-income groups are among the top agendas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government). Apart from Islamabad, shelter homes have also been established in Lahore and Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (December 14) inaugurated a shelter home in Peshawar.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Name of officer who gave shooting order in Sahiwal revealed

Pakistan

“I have never abused or used offensive language against anyone, says Fawad…

Entertainment

Actress Roohi Bano passes away in Turkey

Lifestyle

Taj Mahal police take aim at monkeys with slingshots


ARY NEWS URDU