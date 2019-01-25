German ambassador shares a meal with the homeless in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler visited a shelter for homeless people in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

The ambassador shared a meal with people with lower means, savouring ‘potato-egg’ curry, or Aalu Anday, with them.

He also listened to the stories homeless people had to tell him and tweeted about his experience later.

The ambassador said that he admired the work of the staff, but said he was sad to see how so many people lacked the means to afford food.

Mr Kobler questioned how people with income as low as Rs. 400 a day could support a family of 6-8 persons.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Dec 26 last year, had inaugurated the newly established shelter home in Islamabad for the homeless people.

Shelters for homeless and housing for low-income groups are among the top agendas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government). Apart from Islamabad, shelter homes have also been established in Lahore and Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (December 14) inaugurated a shelter home in Peshawar.

