German envoy buys a Pakistani made bicycle

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler found it hard to buy a Pakistani manufactured bicycle, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, Kobler faced difficulties, when he visited the market to buy a Pakistani made bicycle, but after hours of struggle, he managed to find one in Rawalpindi.

The German ambassador bought a red bicycle which also had a horn. He was very happy to get it.

Sharing his experience of buying a bicycle on twitter, the ambassador said, “Uff, was a hard choice day! wanted to buy a bicycle made in Pakistan, it was hard to fine one, but finally bought a read one”.

uff,was a hard-choice day! wanted to buy a bicycle MADE IN PAKISTAN.

first,it was hard to find one.All foreign made!! then finally found it in #rawalpindi. then get stuck between Sohrab or peco? Finally,bought this red one. Also has a horn ‘i❤my bike”

what do u guys think of it? pic.twitter.com/Zd5DXLQYdK — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) January 26, 2019

On Friday, Mr Kobler visited a shelter for homeless people in Islamabad.

Read More: What is German ambassador Kobler up to at Islamabad Post Office?

The ambassador shared a meal with people with lower means, savouring ‘potato-egg’ curry, or Aalu Anday, with them.

Comments

comments