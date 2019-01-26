Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


German envoy buys a Pakistani made bicycle

martin kobler, bicycle, pakistani made

ISLAMABAD: Germany’s ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler found it hard to buy a Pakistani manufactured bicycle, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, Kobler faced difficulties, when he visited the market to buy a Pakistani made bicycle, but after hours of struggle, he managed to find one in Rawalpindi.

The German ambassador bought a red bicycle which also had a horn. He was very happy to get it.

Sharing his experience of buying a bicycle on twitter, the ambassador said, “Uff, was a hard choice day! wanted to buy a bicycle made in Pakistan, it was hard to fine one, but finally bought a read one”.

 On Friday, Mr Kobler visited a shelter for homeless people in Islamabad.

Read More: What is German ambassador Kobler up to at Islamabad Post Office?

The ambassador shared a meal with people with lower means, savouring ‘potato-egg’ curry, or Aalu Anday, with them.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

‘No winners’ as 100 mushers brave tough Czech sled dog race

Offbeat

Sister will ‘never stop’ search for Sala as rescuers give up

Offbeat

German ambassador shares a meal with the homeless in Islamabad

Lifestyle

Taj Mahal police take aim at monkeys with slingshots


ARY NEWS URDU