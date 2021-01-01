We will not appear before NAB, JUI-F’s Ghafoor Haideri tells senate

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Friday vowed that we will not appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reported ARY News.

“Will prefer dying rather than appearing before the NAB”, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was quoted as saying.

He further said the life of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is an open book, he has nothing to hide. The JUI-F senator said that we will not bow down before such a law that is aimed at humiliating people.

The accountability watchdog had initiated an inquiry against JUI-F chief in assets beyond means case, sources privy to the development told ARY News.

On December 29, a questionnaire sent by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was sent back undelivered, said sources.

Read more: NAB arrests JUI-F leader Moosa Khan in Peshawar

NAB Peshawar had sent a questionnaire to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by post but the delivery staff of the concerned post office failed to deliver it at the residence of the JUI-F leader, sources had said.

Comments

comments