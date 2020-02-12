Saeed Ghani dubs Sindh police chief ‘PTIG’

BADIN: Lashing out at Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Wednesday dubbed him ‘PTIG’, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Badin, Saeed Ghani said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Rizwan Ahmed is involved in extrajudicial killing and added that he had killed a man for allegedly joining Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The minister said that he had brought the incident into the knowledge of higher authorities, adding that the police officer, in personal enmity, added his name in the list of those who patronize criminals.

Saeed Ghani accused the police officer of lodging fake cases against the innocent activists of PPP.

Read More: Sindh cabinet expressed no-confidence over IGP: Saeed Ghani

Earlier on January 28, reacting on Inspector General of Police Sindh Kaleem Imam’s rebuttal of his transfer, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani questioned, do the provincial government had to contact the United Nations (UN) to change IGP?

Talking to ARY News exclusively, Saeed Ghani had said the provincial cabinet had showed non-confidence over IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam. He had said Kaleem Imam was saying that he was not going anywhere and transferring him was not easy.

“Transfer and posting is part of officer’s life.”

Ghani said IGP Sindh had actually second reservations shown by the provincial government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over him.

He had said that the Kaleem Imam had plotted conspiracy against the government by issuing fake reports against him and provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

Comments

comments