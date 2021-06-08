Ghotki accident: Rail traffic restored after 30 hours

GHOTKI: Pakistan Railways on Tuesday resumed the train operations after 30 hours, following the horrific train accident in Ghotki, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson PR, up track has been restored after repair, while the repair of the down track is still underway. Following the restoration of up track, Bahauddin Zakriya Express left for its destination from Daharki station.

Several bogies of Millat Express, which left Daharki Railway Station at 3:25 am, derailed and fell on the other track. Sir Syed Express, coming from the opposite direction, collided with these bogies at about 3:45 am. The incident took place between the Reti and Daharki railway stations.

The death toll in a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express has surged to 62.

Following the incident, troops of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh had reached the spot and assisted the civil administration in the operation.

