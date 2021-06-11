Ghotki train accident: One more railway officer suspended

LAHORE: One more railway officer of Grade 16 has been suspended over alleged negligence that resulted in a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express, ARY News reported on Friday.

A Grade 16 head TXR has been suspended by the railway officials for allegedly showing negligence.

Earlier on June 9, at least nine high-ranking officers of the Pakistan Railways had been suspended from their service for showing negligence that resulted in a collision between two passenger trains on 7th of June in Ghotki.

Taking strict departmental action in the wake of the Ghotki train accident that left 63 passengers dead, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati had suspended as many as nine senior officers of the PR belonging to Sukkur, Karachi and Lahore division. Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry was launched against various PR officers.

Read: Azam Swati hints at conducting independent probe into Ghotki train accident

The suspended PR officers include Sukkur DEN-II Ghulam Qadir Lakho, Sukur AME-1 Abdul Aziz, Karachi Division Sub Engineer GR-1 Ibtasam UL Hassan, Hyderabad PWI Mansoor Anwar, Lahore Divisional Mechanical Engineer-II Muhammad Imran and others.

On June 10, the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways had announced the commencement of a thorough investigation into deadly train accident near Ghotki from June 16.

The investigation will be headed by Federal Government Inspector Railways Farrukh Taimur while the statements and evidence will be collected by DS Office Sukkur. According to the spokesperson, the probe into the Ghotki train accident will be continued for three days.

Comments

comments