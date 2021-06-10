Probe into Ghokti train accident to begin from June 16: Pakistan Railways

LAHORE: The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways has announced the commencement of a thorough investigation into deadly train accidents near Ghotki from June 16, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The investigation will be headed by Federal Government Inspector Railways Farrukh Taimur while the statements and evidence will be collected by DS Office Sukkur.

According to the PR spokesperson, the probe into the Ghotki train accident will be continued for three days.

Earlier, at least nine high-ranking officers of the Pakistan Railways had been suspended from their service for showing negligence that resulted in a collision between two passenger trains on June 7 in Ghotki.

Taking strict departmental action in the wake of the Ghotki train accident that left 63 passengers dead, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati had suspended as many as nine senior officers of the PR belonging to Sukkur, Karachi and Lahore division. Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry had been launched against various PR officers.

The suspended PR officers include Sukkur DEN-II Ghulam Qadir Lakho, Sukur AME-1 Abdul Aziz, Karachi Division Sub Engineer GR-1 Ibtasam UL Hassan, Hyderabad PWI Mansoor Anwar, Lahore Divisional Mechanical Engineer-II Muhammad Imran and others.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had confirmed on June 9 that 63 people lost their lives and 107 people got injuries in the horrific Ghotki train accident. He said 20 persons are still under treatment at hospitals and three of them are in critical condition.

An initial inquiry report into the incident was received, the minister had said and added that he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on coming Sunday or Monday to present the report.

